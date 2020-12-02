That's What They All Say
- NewsJack Harlow & Bryson Tiller Link Up In Louisville For "Luv Is Dro" VideoJack Harlow threw it back to the early 2000s for the "Luv Is Dro" video.By Taylor McCloud
- MusicJack Harlow Teases Upcoming "Creme-De-La-Creme" TourJack Harlow teases the upcoming "Creme De La Creme" tour with mischievous teaser video. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosJack Harlow Gets Double Dose Of Love In Chris Brown-Featured "Already Best Friends"Jack Harlow and Chris Brown head to Mexico for the "Already Best Friends" music video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJack Harlow Can't Be Boxed In: "I See Myself As A Great & Future Great"The rising rapper admitted to feeling pressure to live up to previous successes but he knows he's destined to make a mark in the rap game.By Erika Marie
- NumbersKid Cudi & Jack Harlow's First Week Sales Numbers RevealedKid Cudi and Jack Harlow came through with some admirable numbers this past week.By Alexander Cole
- NumbersJack Harlow's First-Week Sales Numbers RevealedThe first-week sales numbers for Jack Harlow's debut album "That's What They All Say" have arrived. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJack Harlow Teams Up With Chris Brown On "Already Best Friends"Jack Harlow gets in his r&b bag on the Christ Brown-assisted track "Already Best Friends."By Alexander Cole
- NewsJack Harlow Reflects On The Pitfalls Of Success In New Track “Keep It Light”Jack Harlow floats over Harry Fraud production on “Keep It Light."By Alexander Cole
- NewsJack Harlow & Lil Baby Connect For "Face Of My City"Jack Harlow and Lil Baby connect on "Face Of My City," a seething synth banger fueled by CuBeatz and Sonny Digital. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJack Harlow Shares "That's What They All Say" Tracklist: Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Big SeanThe rapper drops his debut studio album this Friday (December 11).By Erika Marie
- MusicJack Harlow Explains Why He Kept Tory Lanez On "What's Poppin Remix"Jack Harlow has no intention of caving to public pressure, confirming that Tory Lanez will remain on the "What's Poppin Remix." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJack Harlow & Big Sean Connect On "Way Out"Jack Harlow and Big Sean connect for "Way Out," new single off the former's upcoming album "That's What They All Say." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJack Harlow Aims For A Classic With Cinematic Album TrailerJack Harlow expresses interest in crafting a classic record with the release of his upcoming debut album "That's What They All Say."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJack Harlow Announces Debut Album, Release Date, & Cover ArtJack Harlow is releasing his debut studio album "That's What They All Say" on December 11.By Alex Zidel