Over the years we've seen a handful of white rappers rise in notoriety – in the last decade, it was G-Eazy, and now, it's Jack Harlow who's arguably won the internet's heart as the unofficial White Boy OTY.

During a recent interview with Vlad TV, "U Guessed It" rapper OG Maco shared his opinion on the "Nail Tech" hitmaker, comparing him to his predecessor in the hearts of many, who last shared These Things Happen Too in late 2021.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

"He's one of the hardest working people, super talented," Maco said of G-Eazy. "You know, it's crazy. I really want him – I'd never tell him this, but I guess he'll see this here – I really want him and Jack Harlow to like make some shit together."

Maco continued, "I feel like, that's like the same, you know what I'm saying? Jack is more so the 2022 version of him, and I feel like if G would go ahead to the rockstar level that he's already at, and him and Jack would just spar with those bars."

"I think people underrate G-Eazy's bars," the 29-year-old praised his "Let It Be" collaborator. "I really want them two to put some work in, I feel like it would be fire.





In other news, Jack Harlow has been hard at work gearing up for the release of his upcoming single, "First Class," which samples Fergie and Ludacrious' 2006 hit "Glamorous," this Friday – read more about that here, and let us know if you see the similarities between G-Eazy and the Kentucky-born rapper below.

