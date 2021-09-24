G-Eazy Releases "These Things Happen Too" Ft. Lil Wayne, YG, Ty Dolla $ign, Demi Lovato

He has been known to bare his soul a time or two, but this album is arguably G-Eazy's most self-assessing project thus far. The Bay Area rapper has been carefully rolling out his latest project, These Things Happen Too, a record that is seemingly a follow-up to his 2014 release, These Things Happen. We've recently received the music video to his Demi Lovato-assisted "Breakdown," and now fans are able to hear the entirety of G-Eazy's labor of love.
The rapper has faced some scandalous headlines and controversial moments that have caused him to undergo self-reflection, and as listeners, These Things Happen Too plays out those private thoughts for a global audience. The album hosts features from artists like Lil Wayne, YG, Anthony Hamilton, Ty Dolla $ign, E40, Demi Lovato, and many more.
Stream G-Eazy's These Things Happen Too and let us know what you think.
Tracklist
1. These Things Happen Too
2. When You’re Gone ft. Lil Wayne
3. Instructions ft. YG
4. Christoph’s Interlude
5. Wanna Be Myself
6. Everything Is Everything ft. Goody Grace
7. Origami
8. Solar Eclipse
9. I, Me & Myself
10. Now & Later ft. E-40, DaBoii, & Shootergang Kony
11. Speed
12. Breakdown ft. Demi Lovato
13. Faithful ft. Marc E. Bassy
14. Wicked Game ft. Devon Baldwin
15. Bad Bad News!
16. No More ft. Ty Dolla $ign
17. Running Wild (Tumblr Girls 2) ft. Kossisko
18. Time ft. Matthew Schultz
19. Gerald ft. Anthony Hamilton