G-Eazy Releases "These Things Happen Too" Ft. Lil Wayne, YG, Ty Dolla $ign, Demi Lovato

He has been known to bare his soul a time or two, but this album is arguably G-Eazy's most self-assessing project thus far. The Bay Area rapper has been carefully rolling out his latest project, These Things Happen Too, a record that is seemingly a follow-up to his 2014 release, These Things Happen. We've recently received the music video to his Demi Lovato-assisted "Breakdown," and now fans are able to hear the entirety of G-Eazy's labor of love.

The rapper has faced some scandalous headlines and controversial moments that have caused him to undergo self-reflection, and as listeners, These Things Happen Too plays out those private thoughts for a global audience. The album hosts features from artists like Lil Wayne, YG, Anthony Hamilton, Ty Dolla $ign, E40, Demi Lovato, and many more.

Stream G-Eazy's These Things Happen Too and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. These Things Happen Too

2. When You’re Gone ft. Lil Wayne

3. Instructions ft. YG

4. Christoph’s Interlude

5. Wanna Be Myself

6. Everything Is Everything ft. Goody Grace

7. Origami

8. Solar Eclipse

9. I, Me & Myself

10. Now & Later ft. E-40, DaBoii, & Shootergang Kony

11. Speed

12. Breakdown ft. Demi Lovato

13. Faithful ft. Marc E. Bassy

14. Wicked Game ft. Devon Baldwin

15. Bad Bad News!

16. No More ft. Ty Dolla $ign

17. Running Wild (Tumblr Girls 2) ft. Kossisko

18. Time ft. Matthew Schultz

19. Gerald ft. Anthony Hamilton