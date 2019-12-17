mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ja Rule Addresses "FYRE" Festival Fiasco In New Single

Alex Zidel
December 17, 2019 15:46
392 Views
81
0
CoverCover

FYRE
Ja Rule

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
60% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

"False advertising ain't fraud."


This is a real song. It only took Ja Rule a few years to officially respond to the Fyre Festival fiasco with a new song but, hey, it's here and we're definitely entertained. If you purchased a ticket to the first-ever Fyre Festival, you definitely played yourself. Hopefully, you didn't get a first-hand account of how things went down. If you were lucky enough to witness the mess from the comfort of your own home, Ja Rule is here to explain just what happened straight from the horse's mouth.

Ja Rule had a strong hand in the inception of Fyre Festival and, even though it ended up being a major failure, he's still planning on another festival that will be "iconic." Releasing a new song titled "FYRE," the rapper asks who wants to party with the Kardashians and Jenners on a luxurious beach before claiming that "false advertising ain't fraud." Uhhhh... okay there. One of the funniest parts of the entire track is when he speaks about Andy King, who earned global notoriety because of his cameo in the Netflix documentary about the disaster. "What the fuck is going on/You 'bout to give this man fellatio for Evian/C'mon that's way beyond the job description/That's an addiction to sucking dick," he sings.

Listen to the song below and... enjoy it.

View this post on Instagram

For Your Real Entertainment/Public Service Announcement...

A post shared by JaRule (@jarule) on

Quotable Lyrics:

Hotter than the sun
But it wasn't that
How 'bout a show of hands if you got your money back!
I'm just playing, I got a suit for that
$100 mil to be exact

Ja Rule
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  8  1
  0
  392
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ja Rule Fyre Festival Fyre Festival fyre new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ja Rule Addresses "FYRE" Festival Fiasco In New Single
81
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject