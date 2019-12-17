Ja Rule Addresses "FYRE" Festival Fiasco In New Single

This is a real song. It only took Ja Rule a few years to officially respond to the Fyre Festival fiasco with a new song but, hey, it's here and we're definitely entertained. If you purchased a ticket to the first-ever Fyre Festival, you definitely played yourself. Hopefully, you didn't get a first-hand account of how things went down. If you were lucky enough to witness the mess from the comfort of your own home, Ja Rule is here to explain just what happened straight from the horse's mouth.

Ja Rule had a strong hand in the inception of Fyre Festival and, even though it ended up being a major failure, he's still planning on another festival that will be "iconic." Releasing a new song titled "FYRE," the rapper asks who wants to party with the Kardashians and Jenners on a luxurious beach before claiming that "false advertising ain't fraud." Uhhhh... okay there. One of the funniest parts of the entire track is when he speaks about Andy King, who earned global notoriety because of his cameo in the Netflix documentary about the disaster. "What the fuck is going on/You 'bout to give this man fellatio for Evian/C'mon that's way beyond the job description/That's an addiction to sucking dick," he sings.

Listen to the song below and... enjoy it.

View this post on Instagram For Your Real Entertainment/Public Service Announcement... A post shared by JaRule (@jarule) on Dec 14, 2019 at 7:23pm PST

Quotable Lyrics:

Hotter than the sun

But it wasn't that

How 'bout a show of hands if you got your money back!

I'm just playing, I got a suit for that

$100 mil to be exact