While the world is busy moving on fromthe Fyre Festival, Ja Rule doesn't seem set on letting the whole situation go.

This weekend, instead of delivering on his 12.Twelve.XII, the Queens-bred rapper decided to gift fans with a new single instead, opting to make the drop an IGTV exclusive for the time being, delivering on 'FYRE." As you probably guess, the new cut is a lyrical account of the situation surrounding Rule's involvement in the p0klagued festival of the same name. The track's backdrop samples Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick's "The Show" as Ja Rule makes his case.

"For your real entertainment, I'm 'bout to tell you how that shit went down from the horses mouth/With no D.A. or plaintiffs, but in the people's court, baby, they'll hang you like they ancestors," he unfolds. "Hotter than the sun, but it wasn't that/Show of hands if you got your money back?/Just playing, I got sued for that/$100 mil to be exact/I know you lack empathy for the one that's me/But I too was bamboozled and led astray."

As for the album, the leap year marks a special time for Ja to celebrate his actual birth date of February 29th which will now double as the arrival date for 12.Twelve.XII

"I’m still working on the album it’s coming out dope... be patient wit me I’m working on a lot!!! Feb. 29 new date my bday," he told fans in the comments section.



