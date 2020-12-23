J Stone Teams Up With Nipsey Hussle & Dom Kennedy On "Lebron James"

On Wednesday, DMV area rapper J Stone released his latest project The Definition of Pain. Consisting of 18-songs, the tape features guest appearances from Dave East, Dom Kennedy, T-Pain, and other artists.

Although Nipsey's life was tragically cut short last year, the rapper was able to record tons of loose verses, some of which were given to J. Stone, a friend and frequent collaborator of Nip. Neighborhood Nip provides two verses on the new album, the first one being his feature on "Lebron James." Nip talks about making it out of the mud on his verse on the song, rapping "Balling before my face was in The Source/I did my dirt, I had my reasons I was poor," while Dom delivers the hook comparing their likeness to balling like the NBA legend.

The late California rapper also provides another posthumous verse on "Started Wit Nothin' featuring T.I.

Quotable Lyrics

The last few years I been in my zone

Drop my new tape they gon' see what type of sh*t I'm on

Neighborhood Nip, Dom linked with Stone

She never seen three bosses in the same room

And every n*gga round us is some straight goons

Ballin' like Lebron b*tch that's on my moms