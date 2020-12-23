mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

J Stone Honors Nipsey Hussle With New Verses On Latest LP "The Definition Of Pain"

Keenan Higgins
December 23, 2020 13:27
144 Views
10
0
CoverCover

The Definition of Pain
J Stone

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

All Money In affiliate J Stone drops his new album "The Definition Of Pain," featuring appearances by Dave East, Kash Doll, E-40, T.I. and even a few posthumous verses from the late Nipsey Hussle amongst others.


One of the most valuable assets that Nipsey Hussle left behind when his life was tragically cut short on March 31, 2019 was his All Money In Records imprint and the roster continuing to keep his legacy alive. Of the standouts on the label is J Stone, a longtime friend of Nip that was a key figure in engineering some of his earliest productions and vice versa. On Stone's new album The Definition Of Pain, you get to see exactly what made Nipsey believe in his rap talent so heavy. Oh, and you also get a few new verses from the late legend as well.

J Stone The Definition of Pain RIP Nipsey Hussle
Image: Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty

A sequel of sorts to last year's The Definition of Loyalty, which also included a posthumous feature from Nipsey on the album highlight "Nineteen," J Stone's latest effort is just as loaded with big-name features and an overall sound that preserves everything there's to love about West Coast hip-hop. Guest collaborators like T.I., E-40, Kash Doll, Trae Tha Truth, Dom Kennedy, Dave East and even T-Pain add their respective styles to the mix, and others like Kayo, Mike D’Angelo, Lyrivelli, GP45 and Alexandria Dopson make for fitting touches as well. Still, the tracks with Nipsey are sure to stand out the most, with "Lebron James" and "Started Wit Nothin’" easily being two of the hardest records on the project as a whole. 

Listen to The Definition Of Pain by J Stone right now on all music streaming platforms, and let us know your favorite track off the project after giving it a listen. R.I.P forever, Nip:

Tracklist:

1. "Definition of Pain (Intro)"
2. "Chosen" (feat. Kayo & Mike D’Angelo)
3. "All or Nothin’" (feat. Dave East)
4. "County Jail"
5. "Soul Search" (feat. Lyrivelli, Trae Tha Truth & GP45)
6. "I Came Up"
7. "City on Locc"
8. "Do Better" (feat. T-Pain)
9. "You Talk It, I Live It"
10. "Last of a Dyin’ breed"
11. "Elevation"
12. "I Do the Most" (feat. Kash Doll)
13. "Lebron James" (feat. Nipsey Hussle & Dom Kennedy)
14. "Hella Toasted" (feat. E-40)
15. "What’s Beef?" (feat. Dave East)
16. "In the Air" (feat. Alexandria Dopson)
17. "Started Wit Nothin’" (feat. Nipsey Hussle & T.I.)
18. "Never Loved Us"

J Stone Mixtapes News Music Nipsey Hussle rip nipsey hussle The Definition of Pain All Money In No Money Out Kay'O Mike D’Angelo Dave East Lyrivelli Trae Tha Truth GP45 T-Pain Kash Doll Dom Kennedy E-40 Alexandria Dopson T.I. all money in West Coast Rap
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES J Stone Honors Nipsey Hussle With New Verses On Latest LP "The Definition Of Pain"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject