It's crazy to think that J. Cole has a day job as a basketball star and has the No. 1 album at the top of the charts, but 2021 is full of surprises. The Rwanda Patriots baller recently released his stellar The Off-Season album, and as the project continues to rack up tens of millions of streaming numbers, Cole World is over in Africa going hard in the paint.

Although Dreamville's leader has been busy on the court, he hasn't missed out on the celebration of his hit record. The rapper took to Twitter to share a brief, thankful message to everyone who continues to support him during this time.

"Sending a thank you from Rwanda!" Cole penned over on Twitter to his 14 million followers. "#1 album, I appreciate the love, i heard the noise from out here. the off-season means keep pushing yourself, I will do the same." J. Cole reportedly has a handful of games under his belt for the Patriots and fans are eager to see if his overseas basketball career will continue in the states.

Check out his tweet below