Ben Uzoh, who suited up against J. Cole and the Rwanda Patriots for the Rivers Hoopers, Sunday, spoke about Cole's peformance on the court after the matchup. Uzoh previously played for the New Jersey Nets & Toronto Raptors in the NBA.

As for his response when he heard he'd be playing against the rapper fresh off of the release of The Off-Season, Uzoh told Complex, "I was shocked and I was excited just because I knew the angle BAL, FIBA, and the NBA wanted to take in wanting him to be a part of it. He’s been up there in New York. He’s really tied in with some of the NBA guys that go and workout there. I’m sure there were talks and developments that happened well beyond just a couple weeks ago when he said he was going to sign. The angle he took, I was definitely excited."



Robin Marchant / Getty Images

Cole finished with three points, three rebounds, and two assists, in the span of 17 minutes.

As for his performance, Uzoh said, "MAN, I think he got away with a foul one time. Without being so critical of him, I take it back to how he was able to suit up with a lot of professionals who represent their countries on this continent. He was able to represent Rwanda and the Patriots and even North Carolina. I’d rather hang it on that so shoutout to J. Cole and everything he brought for this inaugural season."

Uzoh added that he's a big fan of Cole's music: "Absolutely. Me and one of my sisters went to a concert of his. I definitely respect his humility and storytelling. He’s one of my favorite rappers. He’s just a different guy. He’s really woke on a lot of issues that take place in the world."

Check out the full interview with Complex, here.

