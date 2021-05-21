It's only been one week since J. Cole unleashed his long-awaited sixth studio album The Off-Season, and the Dreamville co-founder's latest run has been incredible to witness. As previously reported, Cole broke Spotify's one-day streaming record for 2021 with 62 million streams last Friday, and "i n t e r l u d e," the song released a week prior to The Off-Season, just debuted at number eight on the Billboard 100. Furthermore, Cole is living out his dreams as a professional basketball player in Rwanda, despite his laughable performance in his second BAL appearance.

As The Off-Season continues, J. Cole is reportedly focused on keeping his momentum going, and according to HipHop-N-More, he has already decided which song from his new album will get the single treatment.

According to HipHop-N-More, J. Cole and his team have reportedly selected "m y . l i f e," the third track on the album. "m y . l i f e" features Cole's close collaborator 21 Savage as well as blazing Fayetteville, North Carolina newcomer Morray, and since The Off-Season's release, the song has already garnered more than 8 million views on YouTube alone.

As previously reported The Off-Season is projected to move approximately 300,000 album-equivalent units to land a top-spot debut on the Billboard 200.

Stream the 21 Savage Morray-assisted "m y . l i f e" below, and if you haven't already, check out the rest of J. Cole's The Off-Season here.

