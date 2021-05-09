Fans can breathe a bit easier now knowing that J. Cole is coming out of his hole to drop some new music. Over the past few weeks, fans have been trying to figure out if rumors of Cole dropping are true after Bas hinted at new music from the Dreamville star. He confirmed this is true before unleashing a May 14th release date.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Off-Season is officially coming and the rapper dropped the first taste of the project on Friday with "interlude," despite promising himself that he'd hold off from releasing a single this time around. It seems that a new album isn't the only thing he has in store because he hit the 'Gram with a massive announcement: The Off-Season documentary. Cole offered a teaser for the project which is set to drop tomorrow (May 10th) at 1 p.m. EST. "Applying Pressure The Off-Season Documentary," he wrote in the caption.

"This is the moment that a lot of your favorite rappers hit a crossroad," he says in the trailer. "Are you okay with getting comfortable? Can you leave no stone unturned creatively? And when I thought about that, I was like, 'Nah, I'm not cool with that.'"

The documentary appears to be a rare glimpse into his creative zone for the upcoming project. Check out the trailer below. How are you feeling about the new Cole track? Sound off in the comments.