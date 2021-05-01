The rap game has been patiently waiting on the rap game's big 3 to drop. While Drizzy's at least informed us that an album is supposed to be on the way, J. Cole and Kendrick have kept fans relatively in the dark about new releases. Whispers from their camps emerge on social media but neither of them really speak until it's officially time.



Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

A few days ago, Bas from Dreamville revealed that J. Cole's highly-anticipated project, The Off-Season was coming in two weeks. Some may have been skeptical but J. Cole's now confirmed that the album is complete.

The rapper took to his Instagram Story where he expressed his excitement to drop his upcoming album. "Just rode through the city to The Off-Season. Dawg...," he wrote with a facepalm emoji. "Too excited."

J. Cole's been teasing the album's release, along with The Fall Off era, for a few months. In a mysterious post shared to his IG, the rapper unveiled three titles for forthcoming releases which also includes It's A Boy and The Fall Off. Some have taken this as a sign that he might be retiring.

So, it looks like The Off-Season will actually drop in the coming weeks. May is shaping up to be a great month for hip-hop altogether. Just a few days ago, TDE hinted at a major release coming on May 7th. While many believe this could mean Kendrick and Cole would be dropping back-to-back, there's been no word that K. Dot would be returning to the fold that soon.