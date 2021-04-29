There is presently tons of speculation regarding two of hip-hop's greatest wordsmiths, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, who could be planning to release their latest musical offerings within the next few weeks. The online chatter started after TDE's head posted a teaser clip, claiming that "the wait is ovah!" as fans rushed to wonder about who could be dropping. Given the fact that it's been four years since Kendrick's last album, fans of the Compton-based icon shared their hopeful thoughts on the teaser, hoping that it could signal their favorite's return.

While the TDE hints could also be for SZA, Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, or anybody else on the stacked label's roster, people are optimistic that we might finally be getting another project from Kung Fu Kenny. On the same day, Dreamville's Bas came through with more of a certain statement, teasing J. Cole's long-awaited The Off-Season and claiming that it's arriving within two weeks.

With the possibility that we could be receiving new music from Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, hip-hop fans seem to be ready for the tide to finally turn this year. So far in 2021, we have had a lack of high-profile releases. While there have been a few, some of the rap game's mainstays have been quiet for far too long. Kendrick and J. Cole have had their fans hungry for any sort of hints that they could be dropping, so this week's speculation may finally mean something is on the horizon.

What do you think? Are we about to get back-to-back drops from Kendrick and Cole?