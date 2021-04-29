As rumors drift about J. Cole joining the NBA, Bas is dropping off hints regarding the North Carolina star's next album. We know that Cole has been cooking up something nice in the studio and last month, DJ Akademiks suggested that NBA YoungBoy was slated to connect with Cole in the studio but pulled a no-show.

In January, J. Cole's manager shared a photo said to be from a music video shoot for The Off-Season, but there haven't been any real updates about the project coming from the Dreamville camp—until Bas pulled a post-and-delete move over on Instagram today (April 28).



Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

“[Mind blown emojis] The Off-Season. pack your bags. [rocket emoji] in two weeks,” Bas wrote in the caption of a photo of J. Cole in the studio. Fellow Dreamville artist Cozz liked the post, further solidifying for fans that The Off-Season will arrive in mid-May. We were already expecting a J. Cole album arrival sometime this year, especially after the rapper shared an enigmatic post of a to-do list back in January with several other goals crossed off.

Check out Bas's post below and let us know if you're looking to the next J. Cole wave that may or may not arrive next month.