When J. Cole gathered up a bunch of his favourite artists and producers in Atlanta earlier this year, he teased us by saying that the latest Dreamville compilation project was soon on the way. We were expecting it to drop around April or May but it was pushed back and now, we're inching toward its eventual release. A big step has just been taken by the entire camp because out of nowhere, a trailer appeared on the Dreamville YouTube page to hype up Revenge of the Dreamers 3.

"REVENGE: A Dreamville Film," tweeted J. Cole with a link to the trailer. Dozens of musicians headed to Atlanta this year to work with the crew, including Ski Mask the Slump God, Dreezy, Young Nudy, and more. Cole can be seen in the video, speaking about his experience working with such an eclectic range of artists, locking into the studio and spreading positive energy. "Dropping Next week 7/2. Every time I watch it I wanna time travel back to the sessions," he added, announcing the official release date for the documentary.

It is currently unknown if the official mixtape will be dropping on the same day but if that's the case, we'll be getting more music from Dreamville & Co. next week! Who's excited???