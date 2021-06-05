Comic book fans all around have been eagerly awaiting the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. While Sony has stayed pretty tight-lipped about details of the upcoming movie, bits and pieces of information about the film have been surfacing.

According to reports, Issa Rae has just recently joined the Spider-Verse cast. The Insecure star is set to voice the role of Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman in the forthcoming sequel.



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

"The way I have loved Spider-Man since the third grade," shared the multi-hyphenate to her Instagram story with a matching spider emoji on Friday (June 4). "A dream come true."

While details on the plot are scarce, other reports indicate she's set to be joined by Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld, who will reprise their roles as Miles Morales (a.k.a Spier-Man) and Spider-Gwen in the film. The sequel will be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller will return to produce and write, while Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg will serve as producers. Director of the first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will executive produce along with Aditya Sood.

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is set to hit theaters on October 7th, 2022. As for Rae, she's currently filming the fifth and final season of her hit HBO series Insecure. She's also working on multiple different projects for the network.

