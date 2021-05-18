Issa Rae has come quite a long way since the days of her Awkward Black Girl webseries. She's enjoyed substantial critical success since then, going on to earn wider recognition as the co-creator, co-writer, and star of her Emmy-nominated series Insecure. While she announced the end of the popular series at the top of the year, she's partnered with WarnerMedia and the City Girls to churn out even more culturally relevant content.

Receiving her flowers, the acclaimed multi-hyphenate graced the cover of the June 2021 Vanity Fair issue. In the cover story interview for the issue, the Los Angeles-born actress touched on what she dubs “one of her biggest regrets," revealing a time where she rubbed Lauren London the wrong way.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Issa explains that she rubbed the actress the wrong way by mentioning in interviews and her memoir that a TV exec suggested London would be a nice fit to play the lead in a possible cable adaptation of Awkward Black Girl.

"One of my biggest regrets, naming her," said Issa. "She took offense to that." She went on to reveal that the two eventually made peace two years ago at Diddy's 50th birthday bash with help of London's former partner Nipsey Hussle.

“He was like, ‘You should just talk to her. Let me set it up,’” she says. “It actually sparked an amazing two-hour conversation. We had so much in common. She was like, ‘People don’t understand, I’m an awkward Black girl.’ In the same way that I was upset about the limited portrayal of Black women, she was like, ‘People do the same thing to me.’ I completely get that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed the end of Insecure and how she had always planned for the show to be five seasons long. Read the full profile with Issa Rae here.

