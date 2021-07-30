Isaiah Rashad Delivers "The House Is Burning" Ft. Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, 6LACK, Jay Rock & More

One of Top Dawg Entertainment's finest has finally released his latest album. Isaiah Rashad has been carefully rolling out The House is Burning by sharing fire singles including "Headshots [4R Da Locals]," his Lil Uzi Vert collaboration "From The Garden," and "Wat U Sed" featuring Doechii and Karl Banx. On The House is Burning, Rashad admitted that fans won't find many of the "slower songs" or "moody sh*t" he's known for because at this stage of his career, he wants to find "balance."

"For new people, if they hadn’t heard me before, I’d like them to walk away and be like, 'Damn, he’s good at making a lot of different stuff," Rashad told GQ. "If you’ve been a part of this sh*t, I’d want you to be like, 'Damn, he gave me a good update on his life and he’s still giving me stuff that’s going to help me during my day when I’m going through my own sh*t.'"

Features on the record include looks from Lil Uzi Vert, Duke Deuce, Smino, Amindi, Jay Rock, Jay Worthy, Kal Banx, Doechii, YGTUT, SZA, and 6LACK. Stream The House is Burning and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Darkseid

2. From the Garden ft. Lil Uzi Vert

3. RIP Young

4. Lay Wit Ya ft. Duke Deuce

5. Claymore ft. Smino

6. Headshots [4R Da Locals]

7. All Herb ft. Amindi

8. Hey Mista

9. Tru Story ft. Jay Rock & Jay Worthy

10. Wat U Sed ft. Doechii & Kal Banx

11. Don't Shoot

12. Chad ft. YGTUT

13. Score ft. SZA & 6LACK

14. Thib

15. HB2U

