After TDE's mysterious announcement on May 7th that "THE WAIT IS OVAH," the Hip-Hop community was subsequently treated with Isaiah Rashad's new single "Lay Wit Ya." Featuring rising artist Duke Deuce, Isaiah Rashad's lead single from his long-awaited sophomore album The House Is Burning officially signaled the start of Isaiah Rashad season.

Leading up to the imminent release of The House Is Burning in June, Zaywop recently connected with Billboard to discuss his forthcoming album and his willingness to live up to his full potential. However, one of the most intriguing sections of his interview was the TDE artist's revelation about how his drug addiction struggles negatively impacted Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith.

"If anything, I might have made that n*gga a little soft," Isaiah Rashad told Billboard about Top Dawg's emotional investment in the Cilvia Demo artist's wellbeing. "I went through more in these five years than I did last time. After Sun's Tirade, I was telling that story [about my addiction], but it wasn't like I had sh*t behind me. [My manager] Matt checked me into rehab, and we got all that sh*t out the way. Top was damn near about to cry through the sh*t."

In addition to bringing Top Dawg to the verge of tears during his rehab stint, Isaiah Rashad reveals just how close that he has grown to the TDE founder.

"I had a dad that I ain't never had in my life," the "Lay Wit Ya" artist continued. "I got love that I been looking for from n*ggas that if you was coming from any other place, you'd think they want you for money, but I know if all else fails and I don't want to rap anymore, I'll f*ck around and just work at the office. Them n*ggas love me, and they love us."

Label relationships sour every day in the music industry, so it's great to see that Isaiah Rashad has been able to receive love and support from TDE throughout his addiction struggles. Check out Isaiah Rashad's video for the Duke Deuce-assisted "Lay Wit Ya" below, and stay tuned for more updates regarding Zaywop's forthcoming album

