Isaiah Rashad Triumphantly Returns With "Lay Wit Ya" Ft. Duke Deuce

With Dreamville and Top Dawg Entertainment dropping on the same day, Hip Hop fans are imploding on social media. We've already shared J. Cole's new single "Interlude" from his forthcoming The Off-Season that drops next week, and here, we're highlighting Isaiah Rashad's latest effort "Lay Wit Ya" featuring Duke Deuce. The Tennessee native took over Fader as their cover feature where the rapper revealed that his next album, The House is Burning, would be arriving in June.

It's been five years since Rashad gave us The Sun's Tirade, and he detailed the struggles he endured since the album's release. “I was really disgruntled,” Rashad told Fader. "Instead of just explaining myself, I just assumed that n*ggas knew. Or I would just be drunk spazzing. And nobody hears that. They just hear that you’re drunk. You know they called me Bobby Brown? That sh*t hurt the f*ck out of my feelings. That’s the worst type of vibe ever.”

He attempted to get himself back in the studio, but he found it difficult to create. “I took it seriously, but I was drunk in the studio and trying my best to make my confidence swell way larger than it actually was at the time,” he said. “I couldn’t pull off even acting like I wanted to rap for money, or like I wanted to rap to express myself. I didn’t know exactly how to put into words what I felt.”

Isaiah Rashad is back on his grind and ready to share his talents. Check out "Lay Wit Ya" featuring Duke Deuce and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a cold piece of work (Yeah)

Whippin' up to serve (Yeah), what was for dessert? (Yeah)

I'm a Gucci Mane, you a Captain Kirk

I don't wanna flirt (Yeah), tell me, what's the word? P*ssy

B*tch, you know what's up (Yeah), always on the cusp (Yeah)

[via]