mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Isaiah Rashad Triumphantly Returns With "Lay Wit Ya" Ft. Duke Deuce

Erika Marie
May 07, 2021 00:18
836 Views
197
17
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Lay Wit Ya
Isaiah Rashad Feat. Duke Deuce

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
82% (23)
Rate
Audience Rating
17 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
3 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

The track is the lead single from Rashad's forthcoming release, "The House is Burning."


With Dreamville and Top Dawg Entertainment dropping on the same day, Hip Hop fans are imploding on social media. We've already shared J. Cole's new single "Interlude" from his forthcoming The Off-Season that drops next week, and here, we're highlighting Isaiah Rashad's latest effort "Lay Wit Ya" featuring Duke Deuce. The Tennessee native took over Fader as their cover feature where the rapper revealed that his next album, The House is Burning, would be arriving in June.

It's been five years since Rashad gave us The Sun's Tirade, and he detailed the struggles he endured since the album's release. “I was really disgruntled,” Rashad told Fader. "Instead of just explaining myself, I just assumed that n*ggas knew. Or I would just be drunk spazzing. And nobody hears that. They just hear that you’re drunk. You know they called me Bobby Brown? That sh*t hurt the f*ck out of my feelings. That’s the worst type of vibe ever.”

He attempted to get himself back in the studio, but he found it difficult to create. “I took it seriously, but I was drunk in the studio and trying my best to make my confidence swell way larger than it actually was at the time,” he said. “I couldn’t pull off even acting like I wanted to rap for money, or like I wanted to rap to express myself. I didn’t know exactly how to put into words what I felt.”

Isaiah Rashad is back on his grind and ready to share his talents. Check out "Lay Wit Ya" featuring Duke Deuce and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a cold piece of work (Yeah)
Whippin' up to serve (Yeah), what was for dessert? (Yeah)
I'm a Gucci Mane, you a Captain Kirk
I don't wanna flirt (Yeah), tell me, what's the word? P*ssy
B*tch, you know what's up (Yeah), always on the cusp (Yeah)

[via]

Isaiah Rashad
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  19  7
  17
  836
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Isaiah Rashad Duke Deuce top dawg entertainment tde the house is burning
17 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Isaiah Rashad Triumphantly Returns With "Lay Wit Ya" Ft. Duke Deuce
197
17
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject