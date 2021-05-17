TDE has the world waiting for new music to drop out of their camp and it seems that they've already begun rolling out what will be a massive year for them. SZA dropped some new music in late 2020 and Isaiah Rashad came through with a brand new single at the top of the month. Rashad's single, "Lay Wit Ya" ft. Duke Deuce serves as the first single from his forthcoming album, The House Is Burning.



Karl Walter/Getty Images

It's the fellas from Black Hippy that many day-one TDE fans are really hoping will drop something this year. It seems like a new album from Kendrick Lamar will be arriving this year but many have been wondering about Ab-Soul's whereabouts. The Carson, CA rapper has been heavily hinting at his follow-up to Do What Thou Wilt.

Earlier today, Soulo shared a few thoughts on his timeline including his opinion on Coi Leray who he deems "the flyest right now." He went on to praise A Black Lady Sketch Show as well as Tevin Campbell's performance as Powerline in A Goofy Movie (classic). Before signing off, he left fans with a tidbit of information regarding his next release. "That's all I got right now... Album comin soon..." he tweeted.

This wouldn't be the first time he hinted at new music dropping this year. He shared a similar update at the top of the year before offering an update on Kendrick Lamar's project. Check his tweets below.