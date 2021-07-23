mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Isaiah Rashad Delivers "Wat U Sed" With Doechii & Kal Banx

Mitch Findlay
July 23, 2021 09:30
Wat U Sed
Isaiah Rashad Feat. Doechii & Kal Banx

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
71% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Isaiah Rashad taps Doechii and Kal Banx for his new "House Is Burning" single "Wat U Sed."


The House Is Burning is set to release next Friday, kicking off what fans can only hope to describe as a TDE hot streak. While that's certainly not guaranteed, Zay's return will be a triumphant event in itself, as his last solo album arrived in 2016 with The Sun's Tirade. Following a string of new single releases, including the tone-setting banger "Lay Wit Ya," Zay has come through to drop off another song from the album in "Wat U Sed."

Featuring Doechii and Kal Banx, Isaiah's latest features a laid-back yet uptempo groove, the exact sort of beat on which he tends to excel. Once again, he deftly rides the instrumental with some braggadocious bars. "Bet my bitch eat me up while I'm drivin', and Iâswearâit'sâa show, notâa riot," he raps. "And Iâhad a nightmare last night that I wasn't countin' up / We had too many hoes in this bitch, I had to round 'em up."

More of an immersive vibe than a lyrical showcase, this latest drop will likely sound even better in the context of The House Is Burning. Be sure to check back next Friday, July 30th. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Bet my bitch eat me up while I'm drivin'
And Iâswearâit'sâa show, notâa riot
And Iâhad a nightmare last night that I wasn't countin' up
We had too many hoes in this bitch, I had to round 'em up

