There are plenty of music relationships in the industry that form such tight bonds that they can last a lifetime, but not everyone out here can be like Timbaland and Missy Elliot. In a sit-down with BET's Black Coffee, Irv Gotti revealed one of his biggest regrets was a fight he had with his former friend, Jennifer Lopez.

Nearly two decades ago, J. Lo collaborated with Murder Inc.'s Ja Rule to create their hits "Ain't It Funny" and "I'm Real." The bonds between the entertainers and Gotti were tight, that is until he went off the rails in a drug-fueled rant. "J.Lo. I talked crazy about her in an Elle magazine interview when she asked me to give them quotes because she was on the cover," Irv revealed. "This was around the time of [her singles], 'I'm Real' and 'Ain't It Funny.' I was high. I was probably on like, three ecstasy pills, which was the daily. That was like [my] breakfast. For three years I was high. All of those great records though we made, high as a motherf*cker. Not saying to do that children, that's just me."

Irv continued, "I got into an argument with Tommy Mottola about 'Ain't It Funny,' and [rapper] Cadillac Tah and him not servicing the record with Tah on it. So I'm going in on Tommy, and Tommy said some f*cked up sh*t, so I'm on ten. So I hang the phone up, and literally within two minutes, I'm on ten and I'm high, which is not a good mixture. So the phone rings and it's Elle magazine, and they say, 'We want to get some quotes, with you and J.Lo,' and I said some wild sh*t. She didn't deserve that."



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

So, what did he say exactly? "They asked if 'I'm Real' was about Diddy, and J.Lo told them it wasn't, but I was like, "Yes it is!" And I called her the B-word like an idiot. I was like, 'That b*tch is lying!'" Irv did mention that he has apologized and sent her flowers and roses to mend their relationship. "I apologized and I will continue to apologize for the rest of my life, and I will say, 'I'm a f*cking idiot.' But if she never trusts me again, I can't blame her. I'm an idiot. Like that one, that's my biggest regret."

Check out Irv sharing the story yesterday at the 19-minute mark below.