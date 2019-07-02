Homosexuality in hip hop continues to be a conversation that divides. The topic has been at the forefront of social media discussions after Lil Nas X, the sensation behind "Old Town Road," came out as gay over the weekend. "Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more," he tweeted. "But before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨."

Hip hop artists have stepped up to rally around the 20-year-old artist and many in the media are curious as to what the genre's veterans have to say about the revelation. TMZ briefly spoke with Murder Inc.'s Irv Gotti who seemed as if he couldn't care less what Lil Nas X's sexual orientation is and stated that hip hop really doesn't care.

"You're like the fifth guy to ask me about that," he said dismissively before turning to ask someone with him if his car was waiting. "Yeah, we don't care whatever he is," Irv said. "If he's gay, it's all good...if it was like, 20, 30 years ago, it would be a shocker, [but in] 2019, who cares? It's all good." The cameraman attempts to prod and continue the conversation but Irv just cuts him off and repeats "Who cares? It's all good. Just be whoever you are and we'll accept you for who you are."