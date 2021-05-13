Internet Money Rallies Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert & Gunna For The Summer-Ready Smash "His & Hers"

Late last summer, producer duo Internet Money dropped off their star-studded album B4 The Storm, which housed popular cuts like "Blastoff" with Trippie Redd, Diplo, and Juice WRLD as well as "Lemonade" with Gunna, Don Toliver, and NAV. This year, the duo (consisting of Taz Taylor and Nick Mira) clearly has no plans of stopping, as they have recently released their Lil Tecca and Lil Mosey-assisted single "JETSKI."

Less than two full months later, Internet Money's next single has finally arrived, and the highly anticipated "His & Hers" comes stacked with huge features from Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert, and Gunna.

The melodic single features Don Toliver, Gunna, and Lil Uzi Vert flexing their wealth, drugs, and guns, and Don's earworm of a hook is easily the most recognizable early highlight. Check out Internet Money's new single "His & Hers" below, and stay on the lookout for its forthcoming Cole Bennett-directed music video.

Quotable Lyrics

I was born up in the nineties (Ayy), swag came from the eighties (Yeah, Lil Uzi)

I was sweatin' (Ayy), she on fire, we hot like it's Haiti (Ayy)

And you know I stay with bands on me like my name Katie (What?)

So much smoke coming out my blunt, it looked like I was vaping (Yeah)