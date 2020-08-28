Juice WRLD & Trippie Redd Shine On Internet Money's "Blastoff"

Last night, Nick Mira and Taz Taylor's Internet Money collective delivered their stacked compilation project B4 The Storm, featuring appearances from Young Nudy, Future, Wiz Khalifa, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Keed, Nav, Don Toliver, Trippie Redd, and the late Juice WRLD. Given that the young artist passed away at the age of twenty-one, the only new music we'll be getting from Juice WRLD is of the posthumous variety. Given that Mira and Juice WRLD were close friends and collaborators, it's no wonder that the Legends Never Die rapper's presence was represented on the album.

Juice's lone contribution to B4 The Storm arrives by way of "Blastoff," a melodic collaboration with Trippie Redd. By now, those familiar with both parties can likely predict what this one sounds like -- which is to say, emotional lyrics packed with a sorrowful tinge of regret. "Devil horns on an angel, still haven't learned my lesson," sings Juice WRLD. "We're a mess, and our lives a wreck." As per usual, these posthumous tracks carry the weight of Juice's passing, a reminder that nothing heard from this point onward will be an accurate depiction of his true vision. Still, there is a comfort in hearing his voice, especially for the millions of fans on which he left an impression. Rest in peace, Juice.

