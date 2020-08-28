Internet Money Drops "B4 The Storm" With Two Dozen Features

Nick Mira and Taz Taylor's Internet Money collective has finally dropped their awaited project B4 The Storm. We've received a few singles from the 17-track mixtape over the last few weeks including "Lemonade" featuring Gunna, Don Toliver, and Nav along with "Thrusting" featuring Swae Lee and Future. B4 The Storm is swimming with features from both rising and established artists in the rap game, so prepare to get lost in the record label's compilation with artists you know and love performing alongside others you may be listening to for the first time.

B4 The Storm features include TyFontaine, Lil Skies, Trippie Redd, Lil Keed, Lil Mosey, Young Nudy, Cochise, Lil Tecca, Swae Lee, Future, The Kid Laroi, Juice Wrld, 24KGolden, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Wiz Khalifa, StaySolidRocky, Lilspirit, The Hxliday, Kevin Gates, iann dior, Gunna, Don Toliver, and Nav. You'll find that many of these artists make multiple appearances, so stream B4 The Storm and drop your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Message ft. TyFontaine

2. Really Redd ft. Trippie Redd, Lil Keed, Young Nudy

3. Lost Me ft. Lil Mosey, iann dior, Lil Skies

4. Right Now ft. Cochise, TyFontaine

5. Familiar ft. The Hxliday

6. JLO ft. Lil Tecca

7. Thrusting ft. Swae Lee, Future

8. Speak ft. The Kid Laroi

9. Blastoff ft. Juice Wrld, Trippie Redd

10. Take It Slow ft. 24KGolden, TyFontaine

11. Somebody ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Tecca

12. Giddy Up ft. Wiz Khalifa, 24KGolden

13. Block ft. Trippie Redd, StaySolidRocky

14. Devastated ft. Lilspirit

15. Let You Down ft. TyFontaine, The Hxliday

16. No Option ft. Kevin Gates

17. Lemonade ft. Gunna, Don Toliver, Nav