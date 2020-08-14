Internet Money Taps Gunna, Nav, & Don Toliver For "Lemonade"

The details regarding Internet Money's debut album remain scarce, but "Lemonade" gives the world a glimpse at what to expect. The single features looks from Gunna, Nav, and Don Toliver, and with these three hitmakers on one track, it's sure to quickly be in heavy rotation among rap fans. The producer collective Internet Money share a guitar-laden beat with Don Toliver on the hook while he also drops verses along with Gunna and Nav.

We recently received another collaboration between Gunna and Toliver as they linked with Chase B for "Cafeteria." Gunna and Nav have also worked together in the past, repeatedly, on tracks like "Turks" with Travis Scott, "Car Sick" with Metro Boomin, "Codeine," and "Nothing 4 Free." Listen to what Internet Money, Don Toliver, Gunna, and Nav have to offer with "Lemonade" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Why you want to wastе my time

I can tell you really hate your life

Bitch your watch the same as mine (Oh yeah)

I can't relate, designer frames, I'm blind today (Oh, oh)

I'm never late, the money calling, you need space