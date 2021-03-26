Internet Money Rides The Wave With Lil Mosey & Lil Tecca On "JETSKI"

It looks like Internet Money has its next big hit following the success of last year's "Lemonade". The Los Angeles-based production collective has a team of talented musicians under its wing, including Nick Mira and Taz Taylor, who have proudly put Internet Money on their back since day one. They've worked with a gaggle of upcoming rap stars, finding success previously with Lil Mosey and Lil Tecca. They've been working on their next single for a number of months now and, finally, they're ready to unleash it to the world with the release of "JETSKI".

With the right treatment on the promotional side, Internet Money's new song "JETSKI" has all the makings of a smash hit. It could do wonders to cement the careers of Lil Mosey and Lil Tecca as superstars for years to come, as well. The bouncy new record comes with a similar song structure to "Lemonade" so the collective surely knows they've got a formula that they need to stick to.

Listen to "JETSKI" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Damn, this money knee-high, catch me in Ibiza

Don't know where I'm goin' but I'm flyin' in a G5

Gucci and Dior on me, feel like I'm in a beehive

Diamonds on me flash so hard, you cannot see now