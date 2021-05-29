Nicki Minaj emerged from a well-deserved hiatus, and picked back up right where she left off. The music industry and fans alike welcomed her back with open arms to support her semi-official return to the rap scene.

The multi-award-winning star stepped away from the spotlight upon starting her motherhood journey, shortly after marriage, too. On Twitter she shared, "It was soooo needed for me. I appreciate u guys so much for waiting. But yea, very much needed that zen for important bonding time w|my son, getting back fluid w|writing & smthn else I don’t want to discuss yet. If u know u know."

After giving birth to her son in October 2020, the new mother was relatively inactive on Instagram except to announce her HBO docu-series, celebrate the 10th anniversary of her iconic album Pink Friday, and occasionally share what she was up to.

Leading up to the recent re-release of her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, Nicki smartly stepped up her ‘gram game. Since the beginning of May, the star has gone viral several times for her head-turning looks complemented by her signature playful style.

One photo was so influential she caused a 4900% spike in sales for Crocs after posing in a pair. Nicki has once again proved her Instagram is an extension of her reign over the female rap game. She is even having a bit of fun outside of the posed pictures, participating in Yo Gotti’s #backyardchallenge. In classic Nicki fashion she showed off her waterfall setup declaring, “Attention, this is how bad bitches go on vacation but really still be at home.”

Check out the best of her recent return to Instagram below.

Pink Friday

This picture captioned "FRIDAY" started it all.

Hello Yellow

Nicki shows off her still-snatched figure.

Barely There

The star strips down for this pose.

Blonde & Blue

Lots of Roman era vibes with this look.

Fashion Killa

A stunning combination of prints only she could pull off.

Bikini Barbie

Ft. the black version of the pink crocs that fans went wild for.

Chun-Li

"These birds copy every word, every inch"

Pink Poolside Pose

A fan-requested flick from a behind-the-scenes video.

Backyard Beach

Nicki posed before recording her #backyardchallenge.

Pink Princess

We all missed that pink wig.