It's never a dull moment on Twitter, especially when it involves the City Girls. Yung Miami and JT have continued their dominance in pop culture and hip-hop in the past year as they continue to ride the success of City On Lock. Many of rap's leading ladies have offered them praise with the exception of one -- Nicki Minaj.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Apparently, Nicki Minaj blocked Yung Miami quite some time ago which the City Girl rapper hopes to be reversed. "Can you unblock me on Instagram @NICKIMINAJ?" Miami wrote on Twitter before following it up with a shrug emoji.

"I’m not obsessed, desperate, none of that fr I just asked her to unblock me I ain’t do shit! Tf," she added in another tweet.

As fans began debating in the replies, one person brought up the potential reason behind the block. Yung Miami's allegiance to Cardi B at the height of the Cardi vs. Nicki beef may have ruffled a few feathers. Charlamagne asked Miami whether she'd ever work with Nicki, despite her relationship with Cardi. "I just want to stay away from that question, like, I don't want to get into that but I am team Cardi. City Girls is Team Cardi," she said in the interview.

However, the City Girls have also expressed their desire to work with Nicki in the past. A TikTok surfaced comparing her comments on the Breakfast Club to a City Girls Q&A where they said they'd love to work with Nicki Minaj.

Others reminded Miami of her own thoughts regarding being blocked. "I hate when I see somebody and they be like unblock me I didn't do nothing. It's like no get your hating ass from by me bitch!!!!" she tweeted back in September 2020. She later retweeted that tweet but fans still went in on her.

Check some of the funniest responses below.