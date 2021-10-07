Iggy Azalea has been in the music industry for the last decade, and while she's presently transitioning away from hip-hop to further her career in other areas of the entertainment business, she remains a hot topic on social media for her signature look.

Ever since she first popped off, Iggy's fans were obsessed with her body, going crazy over her curves on every one of her social media posts. Ten years later, not much has changed. Iggy's look remains flawless but after ten-year-old photos of her resurfaced online this week, some people believe that it's inevitable that Iggy had some work done on her face over the years, pointing out how different she looks these days.

Over the years, the Aussie rapper has admitted to getting work done on her nose, her teeth, and her breasts. She hasn't opened up much about any other procedures that she may have undergone, but with side-by-side comparison photos of her in 2011 and 2021, fans are starting to notice changes in her eyes, nose, lips, chin, and jawline.

"Shorty became a totally different person," commented one person on Twitter. The post has been circulating, and now some big names are chiming in.

"She still had shape tho," said rapper KaMillion in a comment. "Give credit where it’s due. We all have bad pics. Dig up some of y’all old ones post em let’s see tuh."

Hood Brat from Love & Hip Hop also had words, but she was less supportive. "That is not her! Y’all lying," she commented.



Anna Webber/Getty Images -- Iggy Azalea in 2011

Check out some photos of Iggy from a decade ago, as well as some more recent shots below, and let us know what you think.



Neil Mockford/Getty Images -- Iggy Azalea in 2019