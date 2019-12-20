Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has been a mainstay in gossip news, ruling the headlines this month after it was rumored that she was carrying Playboi Carti's baby. She took to social media to dispell that talk, posting several photos of herself with a very flat stomach and suggesting very strongly that there is no bun in her oven. In addition to the pregnancy rumors, now has Iggy dug a hole even deeper for herself, telling fans that she's "single" today and leading us to assume that she and Carti had officially broken up. As we wait for more information about their presumed split, Iggy Azalea is back to sharing some thirst traps online.

The other day, Azalea was nearly slipping out of her red bikini top and, today, she returned with more shots from her Indonesian holiday. Wrapping her hair up in a towel and rocking some luxurious shades, Iggy sported a white bikini and showed off her stunning figure another time, dropping jaws and breaking necks. Crossing her legs, Azalea's hips stuck out and accentuated her tiny waist, basically deeming her the queen of "slim thickness."

It looks like, now that she and Carti are through, the rapper is back to exposing her body all over the internet. Take a look at her latest bikini pics below.