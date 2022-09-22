After announcing her return to music last month, Iggy Azalea has been the target of much social media chatter. Back in August, the "Fancy" rapper called out the New York Post for sparking fake beef between herself and Nicki Minaj. "We've never said anything bad about one another. Y'all weird," she tweeted to the news outlet.

This isn't the first time Iggy publicly defended herself against social media chatter. On Wednesday (September 21), the 32-year old mom of one took to social media to clap at Internet critics after a video of her 2013 Sway In Morning freestyle resurfaced online. Many commenters felt the freestyle was subpar, while others let it be known that the video was edited and fake. One Twitter user wrote, "Never forget when John from Tennessee violated Iggy Azalea’s freestyle."

Iggy responded to the clip, "Never forget that this is a literal EDIT & whilst this verse is indeed trash, John from Tennessee has never called me." One fan chimed in to defend the star, writing, "They bring this video up every month Thinkin it’s real and I literally just laugh." The Australian rapper replied, "Same because it’s always to sh** on me but it doesn’t upset me because it never actually happened so why would I care?"





The clap back comes less than a month after Iggy announced that she would be extending her run on the road with Pitbull as part of his "Can't Stop Us Now" tour well into the fall. In a lengthy Instagram post, she shared with her fans, "A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted. But what I've learned is that even when I'm minding my business, y'all gonna be negative AND nosey. So if I can't have peace, neither can you. I'm coming back. Cry about it."

Check out Iggy's real freestyle on Sway In The Morning below.