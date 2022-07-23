It's no secret that Iggy Azalea likes to shake her butt, both on stage and off, and whenever the mother of one does, the internet is ready and waiting to feast their eyes (and share their commentary).

We've seen plenty of clips of the Australian beauty twerking in recent weeks, whether just hanging out with friends who love to hype her up while she makes it wiggle or performing in front of a crowd of thousands, though earlier this week she had something to say about the online discourse surrounding her behind.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

"Iggy really be tossin that big mf," one Twitter user wrote above a clip of the "Work" hitmaker giving the performance of a lifetime in a pair of black cutout-clad leggings.

Sometimes, celebrities let the commentary from others roll right off their backs, but this message clearly left Azalea feeling offended.

"It's a good thing I genuinely feel happy about myself and my body cause y'all stay in every comment section talking the most shit about me and it's very mean-spirited and ugly."





For good measure, the 32-year-old added, "Ps. Your man 100% wants to f*ck me."

While she was insulted by the comment, many have dropped by @theshaderoom on Instagram to share their thoughts on the matter. "What did I read? Cuz that's how we compliment women lol," one user wrote, seemingly sharing that Iggy was in the wrong for popping off.

"Sis, that was a compliment, you look good!" another added. "Shiiiii, I couldn't do that with instructions!"

Check out the interaction below, and let us know what your thoughts are in the comment section.