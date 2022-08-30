There's no shortage of beef in the hip-hop community (just ask Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher), but a certain female Australian rap diva is shutting down gossip surrounding her alleged past feud with Nicki Minaj.

On Sunday (August 28), the New York Post delivered an article depicting "a history of Nicki Minaj's feuds," listing names like Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, and Iggy Azalea – who was clearly surprised by her name's inclusion.

"Why am I in this?" the mother of one responded to the outlet's tweet. "We've never said anything bad about one another. Y'all weird."

In the article, The Post claims that the "Work" hitmaker threw shade at Minaj over her 2010 BET Awards performance and that four years later, the Trinidadian rapper subliminally dissed Azalea while accepting a BET Award.

The resurfacing of the apparent feud seems odd, especially since the 32-year-old shared a post praising the "Chun-Li" artist's latest single earlier this month. "'Super Freaky Girl' is a really well-written song," she wrote on August 11th. "Like, it's constructed to be a hit and it's BIG sounding."

Elsewhere, Azalea shut down internet trolls trying to feed into the drama as they shared a video of her picking Cardi B over Nicki Minaj in a past interview. "I can like whatever music i want lmaoooooooooo. A song is a song. I’m not part of y’all weirdo lol wars."

Despite the NY Post article, The New Classic looks to be doing better than ever in the midst of her North American tour with Pitbull. She recently announced that she'll be extending her run with the Latin artist into the fall, and revealed that she plans to start working on music again in the near future after taking a brief hiatus.

For her part, Nicki Minaj was honoured with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at last night's MTV VMAs – watch her iconic career-spanning performance here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

