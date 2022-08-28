For the past month, "Fancy" hitmaker Iggy Azalea has been touring across North America with "Hotel Room Service" artist Pitbull as the opening act, shutting down dozens of cities across the nation with her bold outfits, bootylicious behind, and braggadocious bars.

On Friday (August 26), the mother of one stopped by Milwaukee, Wisconsin to put on an incredible show, wearing a curve-hugging one-piece pink and black ensemble and tights with a slicked back ponytail, a Cuban link chain, and nearly-knee-high boots. The outfit put major emphasis on her already noticeable curves and allowed for plenty of movement as she danced and twerked along to some of her biggest hits.

Iggy Azalea performs on Pitbull's Can't Stop Us Now Tour -- Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

As Daily Mail reports, Azalea's performance came just days before she announced that she would be extending her run on the road with Pitbull well into the fall. Over the coming weeks, she's expected to stop in cities like San Antonio, Houston, Las Vegas, San Jose, Fort Worth, New Orleans, Nashville, and Orlando, just to name a few.

While preparing to get back out on tour, the Australian beauty made it abundantly clear to her social media followers that her hiatus from the music industry is up, and she's coming back in full force.

"A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted," she tweeted earlier this month.





"But what I've learned is that even when I'm minding my business, y'all gonna be negative AND nosey. So if I can't have peace, neither can you. I'm coming back. Cry about it."

In a follow-up tweet, she addressed some incoming questions, writing, "'m not gonna talk about dates, direction or anything just know it's happening and there will be a budget."





Are you excited to hear what Iggy Azalea's got in store for us with her new music? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

[Via]