One of the first celebrities to contract the novel coronavirus was Idris Elba, who was possibly in contact with Sophie Trudeau, Justin Trudeau's wife, in the week prior to his diagnosis. The actor was open about his positive test, noting that he was asymptomatic and that he is expected to make a full recovery. Because of their quarantine situation, his wife Sabrina also tested positive.

There has been a conspiracy theory floating around that celebrities -- including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, and others -- are being paid to say they have coronavirus. Cardi B is among the people who vocalized this theory. Idris Elba wants everyone to know that, not only is that wildly untrue, it's also irresponsible to be spreading that false narrative.



"This idea that someone like myself is gonna be paid to say ‘I’ve got coronavirus,’ that’s like absolute bullshit," said the actor in a recent Instagram Live session. "Such stupidness and people wanna spread that as if it’s like news. That’s stupid... That’s the quickest way to get people sick."

In the same video, he spoke about "test-shaming," crossing his fingers that a global test would become available for people of all backgrounds... not just the rich.

Listen to what he had to say in the video below. Get well soon, Idris and Sabrina!