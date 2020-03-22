It appears Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina Dhowre, now has coronavirus as well. Sabrina shared her diagnosis with Oprah Winfrey Saturday during a Facetime call on Winfrey's "Oprah Talks COVID-19," Apple TV+ series.

Idris’ wife said she had just found out yesterday morning that she had tested positive. However, she says she wasn't too surprised though because she was already in route to be with her husband when he was awaiting his test results and rushed to be by his side when he found out about his positive result.

"I wanted to be with him," she said. "That's the instinct of a wife. You want to go and take care."

Jeff Spicer/ Getty Images

Like her husband, Dhowre Elba said she felt fine, stating, "I don't feel anything that would come to what people would now expect to be a symptom of coronavirus, which is really strange."

"It might change in the coming weeks, and we'll keep everyone updated," she said. "But it is worrisome that we're sitting here, two people, and ... we're asymptomatic."

The couple is currently in New Mexico where they are under quarantine. We wish them a full & speedy recovery. Check out their discussion with Oprah (below).