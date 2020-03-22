Idris Elba's wife now has the coronavirus.
It appears Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina Dhowre, now has coronavirus as well. Sabrina shared her diagnosis with Oprah Winfrey Saturday during a Facetime call on Winfrey's "Oprah Talks COVID-19," Apple TV+ series.
Idris’ wife said she had just found out yesterday morning that she had tested positive. However, she says she wasn't too surprised though because she was already in route to be with her husband when he was awaiting his test results and rushed to be by his side when he found out about his positive result.
"I wanted to be with him," she said. "That's the instinct of a wife. You want to go and take care."
Jeff Spicer/ Getty Images
Like her husband, Dhowre Elba said she felt fine, stating, "I don't feel anything that would come to what people would now expect to be a symptom of coronavirus, which is really strange."
"It might change in the coming weeks, and we'll keep everyone updated," she said. "But it is worrisome that we're sitting here, two people, and ... we're asymptomatic."
The couple is currently in New Mexico where they are under quarantine. We wish them a full & speedy recovery. Check out their discussion with Oprah (below).
View this post on Instagram
Like millions of people all over the world, I've been staying safer at home for over a week now. I know a lot of people are feeling stressed, overwhelmed, and uncertain. Because of that, I wanted to offer some hope and gather thought leaders and people going through it to add some perspective. Which is why I FaceTimed Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina who are safely quarantined together after he tested positive for COVID-19. Idris fills me in on his journey and Sabrina reveals the result of her test after they decided to quarantine together. Tap the link in my bio to watch our conversation for FREE on the Apple TV app (on your phone) or visit apple.co/oprahtalks