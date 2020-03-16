Idris Elba has tested positive for Covid-19, aka the coronavirus. The former Sexiest Man Alive just took to his twitter to inform his followers of his positive test result, adding that he has no symptoms at this time.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” Idris said. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

In the video, he said he got tested because he realized he had been exposed to someone who had also tested positive. After that other person tested positive last Friday, the actor said he self-quarantined and got tested immediately.

“Look, this is serious,” he added. “Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands… Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now."

Idris joins a celebrity list that consists of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Olga Kurylenko and Universal Music chief Lucian Grainge whom have also tested positive for the coronavirus. We’ll keep you posted.