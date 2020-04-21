Thousands have taken to the streets of their cities to protest the "Stay Home" orders implemented by the government. No matter the continued threat COVID-19 continues to be; people are sick and tired of being stuck at home. Weeks ago, Idris Elba shared his COVID-19 diagnosis with the world, adding that he was in isolation with his wife who, in turn, also contracted the virus.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

After recovering from coronavirus, the actor made the press rounds to speak about what life has been like battling the illness that has taken the lives of tens of thousands. He said that it's been "definitely scary and unsettling and nervous" during this time and "everyone's sort of feeling the way we have been feeling, but it has definitely been sort of just a complete upheaval."

The actor-DJ also added that as much as some people haven't enjoyed the "Stay At Home" orders, it may be something that the world should do once a year. "I think that the world should take a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time. Remember each other. I really do," he said. He isn't the first to suggest this, especially because there have been reports coming in worldwide that water and air qualities that vastly improved. Would you agree to a lockdown once a week every year?

[via]