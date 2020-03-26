Idris Elba's wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, had a strange interaction over Instagram live, when a faceless stranger tried to ridicule her for acting "excited" about testing positive for coronavirus after her husband's prior diagnosis. Among the many celebrities who have now come forward to announce that they have coronavirus, Idris Elba was one of the first. Shortly after he was diagnosed, his wife, Sabrina, revealed that she had also tested positive for the virus. While there hasn't been any actual footage or proof that the model was in any way happy about her diagnosis, she's been getting side-eyed for supposedly bragging about catching coronavirus from her good looking husband.

Sabrina went live on Instagram recently, and invited a "fan" to join her video stream. During the live session, the user, who hid her face from the camera and filmed her curtains instead, told Sabrina, "you’re like all over pages like, ‘Oh my god, I got the virus with my husband, da da da da da,’ and I was just like, ‘What the f*ck, she’s so excited?’” Sabrina seemed confused by this statement, responding, “I didn’t know I said it like that anywhere." She also told the anonymous troll "you should send me that video," which they agree to do. Sabrina then goes on to explain, "I already saw him before he tested positive so I was gonna get it anyways," and emphasized that "it’s nothing to be excited about."

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Idris, who has been notoriously asymptomatic, has also been getting side-eyed for even getting testing in the first place. His diagnosis has sparked not only a discussion surrounding rich and famous folks' disproportionate accessibility to COVID-19 testing, but also some wild conspiracy theories—supported by the likes of Cardi B—that celebrities are getting paid to pretend they have coronavirus. Idris has since denounced these conspiracy theories, calling them "absolute bullsh*t."

The actor-DJ later gave an update on his and Sabrina's health on Wednesday night, explaining that they are "still [in] quarantine" but that they "still feel ok so far with no changes." He also revealed that their doctor told them, "after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this." The couple, who is currently in quarantine in New Mexico, is hoping to return home to London soon.