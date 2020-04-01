Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, may be finished their two required weeks of coronavirus quarantine, but the couple are not allowed to hop on a plane back to London just yet. Following both of their respective coronavirus diagnoses earlier this month, Idris and Sabrina have been in quarantine for at least 14 days in New Mexico, where the actor was on location to film a new movie. While neither of them have experienced any of the symptoms associated with the virus, they were put into self-isolation until the two weeks were up, when the incubation period for the virus is over. Despite completing the required quarantine time, Idris revealed in an update via Twitter on Tuesday that he and Sabrina are "stuck in limbo" and are unable to leave their quarantine space just yet.

Letting fans know that the two of them were both "still asymptomatic," the actor explained: “We’ve passed the quarantine period, but we’re a little bit in limbo—we can’t get a flight back home. So we just have to sit still for a little bit."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

“Other than that, we’re OK," he added. "We're so thankful that I think the worst of it is probably past." He goes on to laugh about how neither of them are used to sitting still, and how Sabrina is getting a bit of "cabin fever" being stuck inside all the time. “We’re both good mentally, just trying to stay optimistic," he continued. "I hope you guys are, too, keeping yourselves sane and not getting too worried and too panicked. Take it from me, man, I thought I definitely was gonna see the worst of it, as an asthmatic, but thankfully, I came through, and you can too.” He went on to give "a big shout out to everyone that's helping other people, especially the doctors and nurses, and the healthcare people that are doing their thing. You lot are amazing, and you should be fully appreciated.”

