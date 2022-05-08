IDK & Mike Dimes Collaborate On Kaytranada-Produced Song, "The Code"

Mike Dimes' most recent project IN DIMES WE TRUST found massive success amongst his fan base, and now, the Texas spitter has returned with a new appearance on IDK's "The Code" – the seventh title from his brand new Simple. album.

"Everybody got damages, everybody got problems / Everybody gon' tell on you, never spill out your problems / Give a n*gga a bottle of water, they want the sea / Give a n*gga a honeycomb, prolly gon' take your bees," the "RELIGION" rapper rhymes over the Kaytranada-produced beat.

"There’s a neighbourhood in my city called 'Simple City,'" IDK explained of his album's name. "It gets its name because you can get killed for any simple reason. "From drug abuse to crime and murder, I wanted to cover what it feels like to be from Simple City and teach the world that the fix to helping disadvantaged Black communities isn’t as simple as you think."

Stream IDK's 8-track Simple. project here, and let us know what your thoughts on Mike Dimes' verse are in the comments below.

