Mike Dimes Releases New Project "In Dimes We Trust"

Following one of the most exciting breakout campaigns in recent memory, Texas-based rapper Mike Dimes has officially arrived with his new project, In Dimes We Trust. The 21-year-old rising star flexes his signature flow on the new full-length effort, which includes features from Duke Deuce and Zay3k.

The new project comes ahead of Mike Dimes' support performances on tour with Denzel Curry in April, and EARTHGANG in the two subsequent months. Refusing to be boxed in, this is the finest example of what Mike Dimes can do on the microphone, continuing the rapper's rapid ascent to the top of the game.

Listen to Mike Dimes' new project, In Dimes We Trust, below and let us know what you think in the comments.





Tracklist:

1. HOME

2. RELIGION

3. JIGGALO

4. PAPARAZZI

5. BACKROOM

6. LUV

7. WHERE THE PARTY AT? (with Duke Deuce)

8. NO TRENDS

9. SNOW WHITE

10. WISS

11. SAME GANG (feat. Zay3k)

12. WHO IS MIKE DIMES?