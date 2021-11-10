The horrifying events at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival this past weekend will likely go down in history as one of the darkest tragedies in modern music history. According to ABC 13, the now-infamous concert resulted in the deaths of eight concertgoers ranging from age 14 to 27, and of the hundreds of people who were injured and treated, two victims — a nine-year-old boy named Ezra Blount and a 22-year old Texas A&M University senior named Bharti Shahani — remain hospitalized following the "mass casualty event."

As lawsuits continue to be raised against Travis Scott and the festival organizers, it's crucial that to remember the victims affected by this unbelievable tragedy, and as of Monday morning, the identities of all eight of the people who were killed at the 2021 Astroworld festival have been revealed.



Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Here are the names of all eight victims, as provided by Harris County:

Danish Baig, 27

Rudy Peña, 23

Madison Dubiski, 23

Franco Patiño, 21

Jacob Jurinek, 20

John Hilgert, 14

Axel Acosta, 21

Brianna Rodriguez, 16

According to ABC 13, Jacob "Jake" Jurinek and Franco Patiño were Naperville, Illinois, natives and best friends, and 27-year-old victim Danish Baig perished while attempting to save his fiancee during the crowd rush. Of the minors, Brianna Rodriguez was a 16-year-old junior at Heights High School in Houston who reportedly had a passion for dancing, and John Hilgert was a 14-year-old freshman at Memorial High School in Houston. Both Rudy Peña and Madison Dubiski were 23-year-olds from nearby Texas cities Laredo and Cypress, respectively, and Edgar Acosta confirmed with ABC13 Houston that his 21-year-old son Axel had traveled all the way from Washington to see Travis Scott live.





Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo spoke on the tragedy during a briefing this past Saturday. "This is an artist that we know has a following amongst young people with bright futures," she stated. "Those were the people that were at the event, (they) went to have a good time. And no one, no parent, no friend, no sibling should see their loved one off to a concert by a world-renowned artist and not be able to expect them to come home safely."

Rest in peace to all of the deceased, and prayers and support to the families and friends who have been affected by this senseless tragedy.

