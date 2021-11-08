Yesterday, People published a story identifying 27-year-old Mirza Danish Baig as one of the eight people who were killed Friday night, during Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.

Baig and his fiancé were in attendance on Friday night when crowds began stampeding towards the stage on which Scott was performing, causing mass mayhem and casualties, and according to People, Baig died trying to save his fiancé.

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

"He managed to get it to where she was able to get out," Baig's brother, Ammar, told People. "Somehow, the ambulance managed to get to her and then, by the time they got to my brother, they tried resuscitating him. And they said that before they got to the hospital, he couldn't make it."

Ammar Baig, 29, also spoke with KHOU, a Houston-based news station, and said he believes everyone from Travis Scott to the festival's promoters should be held responsible for their parts in this unthinkable tragedy.

"We lost our brother, we're grieving for all the families that lost their loved ones," Ammar told news cameras. "In this horrendous event, people that took part in this event, Travis Scott's team, the NRG team, everybody who was associated with this should be held accountable for the lives that were lost."

In the three days since the tragic events that took place at Astroworld, accountability has been the dominant narrative. Scott issued written and video apologies, while the festival's promoter, Live Nation, issued a statement, expressing their condolences. Scott and Live Nation have been named in multiple lawsuits (Drake, who was brought out as a guest performer during Scott's set Friday night, was also named in a lawsuit) and are certain to be named in many more in the days and weeks to come.

What happens from here is obviously yet to be seen. With Scott and Live Nation sharing history of dangerous concert environments, all eyes have been firmly glued on both parties. Scott and other Astroworld performers, including Roddy Ricch, have stated their intentions to provide financial assistance to the families of the eight people killed Friday night, but there are sure to be severe legal ramifications for the lives lost, and the hundreds of people who were injured during Scott's set.

