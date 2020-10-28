Ice Cube's meeting with Trump's campaign left a bad taste in the mouth of plenty of fans, though it did seem to win him some new fans in the Republican party. Trump's senior campaign adviser thanked Cube for helping develop the Platinum Plan which the rapper later confirmed was true. In the midst of the backlash, he went on to explain himself on CNN, claiming that the Republicans were the first ones to invite him to have a meeting while the Democrats said they'd address the Contract With Black America after the elections.



Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Congressman Cedric Richmond, who serves as the co-chair on Biden's campaign, addressed this on SiriusXM, claiming that wasn't the case. "Let me be crystal clear. That did not happen," he said. "I like the fact that Ice Cube is getting engaged in policy. I think that is a good thing, however, once you embark on getting into it, one, you have to be truthful, but two, you have an obligation, I think, to see it through and to be thorough with it," Richmond added.

In response, Cube tweeted that Richmond should provide evidence if he's going to try and discredit his side of the story. "Instead of going back and forth Congressman, please release the Zoom meeting so the world can see what was said by all," he wrote in a tweet.

Cube has been facing much criticism for this meeting since his involvement was revealed but he's been adamant on his stance that he's willing to work with anyone for the progress of Black people. Still, Ice Cube made it clear during his appearance on Hot 97 that he's still an undecided voter.

For a comprehensive breakdown of the Contract With Black America, check out, "Ice Cube's CWBA (Contract With Black America): Everything To Know."