Ice Cube has never been one to shy away from politics. He has been vocal for his entire career, penning some of the most recognizable political rap anthems of our time.

His most recent move is rubbing people the wrong way though.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

A few weeks ago, Cube suggested that he was communicating with Biden and Trump's campaigns, pitching his Contract With Black America and pledging his support to whichever side employed it in their campaigns. Trump bit at the request, and one of his staffers thanked Cube for his help this week.

"Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan," wrote Katrina Pierson on Twitter.

The post has people questioning Cube on why he's working with Trump, which has the legendary rapper explaining himself all over again.

Today, he has been active on social media, reminding people that he does not support Donald Trump but that, because he's utilizing his CWBA, he's stepping up to make sure his community is taken care of.

One person even called out Cube, who previously pledged never to endorse Trump, by bringing back that tweet.

"ice cube once said EVER.... do you remember?" asked the fan.

The post caught his attention, to which he responded: "I haven’t endorsed anybody."

In addition to making his stance clear, he revealed that his interview tonight with Chris Cuomo was canceled and that he has been banned from appearing on CNN.

Are you upset that Ice Cube is working with Trump?