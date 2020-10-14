Ice Cube has been heavy on his twitter, promoting his views and vision for Black America, especially as the elections come close. Like many fellow celebrities, Ice Cube has been vocal about the changes he wants to see in both the judicial and political systems, in the wake of George Floyd's death, but beyond just stating simply that he wants to see change, Cube has actually made an effort to properly enunciate what this change would look like, especially as it stands to affect Black Americans.

Following the news that Cube had actually made demands to both presidential candidates, Biden and Trump, it looks like one has acted sooner than the other. Trump's campaign appears to have taken up Cube on his offer to discuss his Contract with Black America, or CWBA as he refers to it. Meanwhile, apparently the Democrats have not been so speedy. Cube tweeted in response to the admission from a Trump staffer earlier today which went viral:

"Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA."

Cube also followed this tweet up by responding to a fan who complained that the OG was working with the "Darkside." He simply turned the idea on its head, saying all sides are the "darkside" in America.

"Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan," Cube replied.

We'll keep you posted as this story evolves. Check out the latest tweets below for now.